The Trader: Eyes down for US inflation reading, FTSE 100 hits post-pandemic high

European stock markets made early gains as risk remains bid, taking a positive cue from a record high on Wall Street for both the Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500, though the Nasdaq closed down 0.5 per cent as yields rose, weighing on big tech, and the passing of the $1 trillion US infrastructure bill boosted cyclicals. Higher yields boosted the big banks, while a rebound in oil prices lent further support to energy stocks. Caterpillar led the advance on the Dow, benefitting from the infrastructure deal. Pfizer shares rallied 4 per cent to a new record, while Moderna handed back some of Monday’s spectacular gains with a decline of more than 5 per cent.

In Europe, it’s fed through to a strong start led by basic resources as investors seem happy to participate in gently rising equity markets in the absence of any really bad news. The FTSE 100 surpassed its post-pandemic intraday peak at 7,189, breaking 7,192 in early trade this morning. Yesterday Goldman Sachs raised its year-end target on the blue chip index to 7,900. As consistently mentioned here, the FTSE 100 may be old world fare, but it’s still undervalued and unlike most peers has failed to hit all-time highs in the wake of the pandemic. The reflation trade which did so well at the end of last year and start of 2021 has taken a bit of hit lately, but it looks to be back on going into the rest of the year. As far the FTSE 100 is concerned, we need to wait and see whether this area around 7,200 is once again the top of the range or if there is a clean push higher which may bring the Feb '20 swing highs around 7,500 back into play. Asian shares were not so positive as rising cases of the Delta variant weigh on sentiment.

Taper talk