Consumer giants gearing up to pass inflation on to customers

• Both Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser are experiencing cost inflation

• Plans to raise prices in H2 but margin guidance has still been lowered

Transport and housing drove the UK's inflation uptick in the latest numbers, but the interim reports from key consumer goods companies Unilever (ULVR) and Reckitt Benckiser (RKT) show house and beauty staples could be added to the price hike list. Both giants took a profit hit in the first half from driver shortages and the rising costs of packaging and oil, with plans to increase pricing coming too late to rescue the full-year numbers as well.

Companies further up the supply chain are protecting their bottom line, however.