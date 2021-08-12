Decarbonisation is going to hurt

It’s hard not to hear the starkness in the UN’s most recent climate change report when the media is awash with images of people being evacuated from a burning Greek island.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report makes for grim reading. Changes observed by the scientists were declared unprecedented in thousands if not hundreds of thousands of years, and some, such as rising sea levels, are now believed irreversible. The conclusion? Immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in carbon dioxide emissions are urgently needed to prevent future, worsening catastrophes. Even with progress on emissions, the planet faces more years of extreme events: more intense rainfall, heat, drought, severe flooding. It’s nothing we don’t already know, but it’s a warning and confirmation that we’ve missed key exits off the road to self destruction.

The transition to a fully decarbonised world is a huge undertaking. The UK has cut dirty electricity by about 70 per cent, and greenhouse gas emissions here and in the EU have fallen significantly in the past decade through regulations, strictly applied standards, bans, taxes and tariffs, and sometimes sweeteners. But much of the progress to date has been the low-hanging fruit. Now it’s going to get more difficult, with an inevitable impact on our lifestyles and cost of living.