opinion
August 12, 2021

Idealism and greed

Bearbull
Plenty of idealism was on view this week as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), part of the United Nations, published the first part of its Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) on where Earth’s climate is heading. This part is the technical bit of the sixth assessment (all 3,949 pages of it), which aims to explain why Earth’s climate is warming so rapidly. Two more mega parts are due next year. The first will deal with the impact of climate change and adapting to it, the second with ways to mitigate the change.

Yet the climate-change models on which AR6 is based have been available for some time, so the report’s findings contained no surprises to experts. The chief question was the extent to which the headlines – the part beyond which few people read – would lay responsibility for global warming firmly on mankind. As it was, the IPCC gave it him with the ferocity of a force-12 hurricane.

