Markets Today: UK GDP soars, Entain boosted by Euros, flying taxis come to market

UK economy: the best of times, the worst of times

Entain scores big during return of international football

Joby Aviation takes markets Back to the Future

British economy resurges?

UK businesses are bouncing back. At least that’s what the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, declared this morning.

GDP soared 4.8 per cent in the second quarter compared to the previous three months, new figures show, as the easing of Covid restrictions prompted a surge in consumer spending. That’s almost in line with the Bank of England forecast of 5 per cent.

But it's worth remembering that this figure has been flattered by a particularly bad first quarter, when growth was dragged down by the reintroduction of lockdown restrictions at the beginning of the year.

The UK is also still lagging behind other advanced economies, with GDP 4.4 per cent below pre-pandemic levels. In the eurozone that figure is 3 per cent, while the US has already made up all its lost ground. The ongoing spread of the Delta variant is forcing an average of 1m Brits to self-isolate each week while stemming the recovery in the travel sector: it remains to be seen whether the government’s decision to reopen the economy will pay off in the long term.

Meanwhile, Chris Dillow asks: is the post-lockdown rise in consumer spending already running out of steam? And Arthur Sants reports on the consumer giants gearing up to pass inflation on to customers.

Entain boosted by Euros and return of sport

England's football team may not have picked up the trophy, but the delayed Euro 2020 tournament was a big win for UK gambling giant Entain (ENT).

The company reported today that revenue jumped 12 per cent to £1.8bn in the six months to June, as it was buoyed by the return of the football tournament and other sporting events. Concerns about increasing regulation of the gambling sector in the UK could prove to be more than offset by loosening restrictions in the US, where Entain recently invested in a joint venture with hotel operator MGM Resorts (US:MGM). It says it now has a 22 per cent market share in the country.

But Entain is holding off reintroducing its dividend as it awaits the further easing of Covid lockdowns around the world. Shares in the betting group dropped slightly in morning trading.

Flying taxi company takes off on market debut

The ‘Back to the Future’ movie franchise predicted we could all own flying cars by 2015. This is still far from a reality, but in 2021 an “air taxi” manufacturer has taken off on the public markets.

Joby Aviation, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange yesterday, parked one of its vehicles on Wall Street to celebrate the occasion. More closely resembling helicopters than flying cars, these electric-powered vehicles aim to transport four passengers and a pilot up to 200mph on short-haul journeys.

Joby was brought to the market following a merger with Reinvent Technology Partners (US:JOBY), a special purpose acquisition vehicle run by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Mark Pincus, founder of video game-maker Zynga (US:ZNGA). Its shares jumped more than a quarter in their first day of trading as a merged company.