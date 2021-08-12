The Trader: Welcome to the new green agenda

Take your pick: talk down US shale, discourage investment in the oil sector, close key pipelines and virtue signal about climate change, pump vast amounts of cash to stimulate demand and then call on OPEC and its allies to pump more oil because inflation is biting in your country; or you could be a billionaire who virtue signals about green things but backs a mining operation to dig up one of the last pristine areas of land on the planet to find essential elements to make electric cars. Welcome to the new green agenda. It’s not consistent but it’s dogma so you just better go along with it.

After KoBold Metals, which is backed Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, signed an agreement with London-listed Bluejay Mining to dig up Greenland for critical materials used in electric vehicles, the White House has come out with another blinder: telling OPEC it needs to pump more oil to keep US consumer prices down. It came ahead of the latest CPI inflation report, which showed energy prices accelerating. The energy index increased 1.6 per cent in July after rising 1.5 per cent in June. President Joe Biden, the White House proclaimed in a statement, “has made it clear that he wants Americans to have access to affordable and reliable energy, including at the pump”. I thought the new administration was all green and cuddly and definitely not pro Big Oil. Or maybe it’s only pro Big Oil when it’s Aramco and not Chevron or Exxon who stand to gain...? Senator John Cornyn summed it up: “If the president is suddenly worried about rising gas prices, he needs to stop killing our own energy production”. He could also have a word with Jay Powell...but there is definitely a point here about countries offshoring their carbon emissions to meet targets.

So, the White House sounds worried about inflation, even if the Fed does not seem to be racing to get on top of it. Yesterday’s report showed headline inflation was steady at 5.4 per cent year on year, with prices advancing 0.5 per cent in July vs the +0.9 per cent in June. Core month-on-month was down to +0.3 per cent from the +0.9 per cent in June and a little light of expectations for +0.4 per cent. It was the smallest rise in four months, and showed some degree of cooling, but the headline rate remains at a 13-year high.