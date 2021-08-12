What private equity wants

Praised for their business savvy, castigated for their alleged asset stripping and ridiculed for their high-profile disasters, few of capitalism’s operators divide public opinion as starkly as private equity funds. Back in the 1980s they were the barbarians at the gate, the embodiment of ‘greed is good’, as loud as their striped shirts, as obnoxious as Oliver Stone portrayed them in Wall Street the movie. Since then, private equity (PE) has ensconced itself securely within the citadel and, in the process, has become almost respectable.

Almost, but not quite; and certainly not in the UK in Year One after the pandemic when private equity, which mostly values things in terms of US dollars, sees a sterling-denominated corporate landscape dotted with appetising bargains.

Thus – mostly American – private equity is sniffing around the UK as never before (see Table 1). Not surprising, perhaps, considering how cheap much of UK plc looks in comparison with listed US companies. For this, Brexit is still partly to be blamed for its hit on sterling. As shown in Chart 1, which effectively prices the FTSE 100 index in US dollars, the value of UK stocks has withered in relation to their US counterparts. True, the tech-rich nature of the S&P 500 index has been a big factor since Covid-19 struck. Even so, the rating of the average FTSE 100 stock stands at less than 13 times its forecast earnings compared with over 22 times for its S&P counterpart. Small wonder that private equity – loaded with capital on a scale never seen before (see Chart 2) – likes what it sees.