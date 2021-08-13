Markets Today: Entain bets on esports, regulator targets Facebook's Giphy buyout, Amazon brings Lord of the Rings to UK

Entain plans to invest in esports after summer boost

UK competition regulator says Facebook has a GIF monopoly

Amazon shifts Lord of the Rings production to the UK as it eyes Netflix’s crown

Entain gambles on video gaming boom

Where there is sport, there is money to be gambled. Gambling giant Entain (ENT) has now realised that opportunity extends to the fast-growing world of competitive gaming, or esports, where it announced yesterday that it plans to expand.

The company said it has already agreed to acquire Unikrn, one of the leading esports betting businesses. In total, it anticipates a more than £20bn potential market for social casinos and esports, which are now more popular with many millennials than real sports. But with regulators getting tougher on gambling, will Entain face pushback as it expands into a market dominated by young consumers?

The company’s announcement came on the same day that it revealed the return of the Euros and other international sporting events had boosted its income over the summer. Read our take on the results here.

Facebook could be forced to sell Giphy

GIFs are the lifeblood of the internet. Which is apparently why the UK competition regulator is concerned about Facebook’s (US:FB) recent acquisition of Giphy, the popular search engine for short, amusing video loops.

The Competition and Markets Authority announced today that it was concerned the tech giant’s takeover of Giphy last year could harm competition in the social media and advertising industries. It added that Facebook might deny other platforms access to Giphy, or ask the likes of Twitter (US:TWTR) and TikTok to hand over more user data in order to access its GIFs. The CMA said it may force Facebook to sell off its acquisition, which reportedly cost the company $400m (£289m).

If, like the CMA, you don’t believe there should be a monopoly on funny looping videos of cats, you may want to head over to r/MemeEconomy, the free market for trading internet memes that Investors’ Chronicle recently tried investing in.

Amazon brings filming of Lord of the Rings TV series to UK

Middle-earth is coming home.

Amazon (US:AMZN) confirmed today that it will be shifting filming of its multi-million dollar ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV show to the UK, after shooting the first series in New Zealand. The move will bring the production closer to the English countryside that originally inspired J.R.R. Tolkien’s books, but it is still controversial. Ever since director Peter Jackson filmed the ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies in New Zealand, the country’s vast landscapes have been seen as the franchise’s other spiritual home.

Amazon’s decision will have practical advantages for its largely British cast, but may come with significant costs: production of the first series, a prequel to the books that is due for release on Prime Video next year, benefitted from a 20 per cent tax rebate from the New Zealand government. The UK Treasury is typically less generous with its funding for the arts.

But Amazon’s willingness to splash out huge sums on the series, which could become the most expensive TV show of all time, underscores how eager the tech giants’ are to steal Netflix’s (US:NFLX) video-streaming crown.