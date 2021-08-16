Peak oil for Goodwin

Dividend increased to 102p from 82p

Plans to invest in nuclear to offset reduced demand from oil industry

Engineering group Goodwin (GDWN) is going through a transition.

Its revenue last year dropped because of weakening demand from the oil industry for its valves and the decline in air travel hurt its radar systems business. It doesn’t expect the oil industry to ever return to its pre-pandemic trading levels. In fact, the group's profits have yet to recapture highs set during the oil boom in 2014.