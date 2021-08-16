The Trader: Stocks start the week softer

Weak start in London as China data disappoints, Delta spreads in Asia

Consumer sentiment stalls in the US

Risk-off: Equities are showing softness in early trade Monday with the major European bourses lower after a weak session in Asia. We can look to Covid-related slowdowns, particularly the spread of delta in Asia, softer-than-expected Chinese data, and the fallout from a very poor University of Michigan consumer sentiment report on Friday. I’d even speculate that the tragedy in Afghanistan is a factor in the downbeat mood. This foreign policy disaster will have repercussions - President Biden may never recover from it. The scenes of chaos as the US evacuates Kabul is too reminiscent of Saigon.

Nevertheless, after a decent run up – record highs on Wall St, a new all-time high for the DAX and a post-pandemic peak for the FTSE 100, some giveback can always be expected. US futures were softer and the VIXX has jumped to 20 this morning with 10yr Treasury yields down to 1.26 per cent. Meanwhile oil is weaker and gold and Bitcoin firmer.