Offer maintained at £35 a share plus the interim dividend

Promises to government include protecting local manufacturing and "sovereign UK capability"

IC TIP: Await documents at 3,316p

Cobham has stuck with its £35-a-share offer for defence company Ultra Electronics (ULE), plus payment of the 16.2p per share interim dividend announced last month. Ultra’s board said Cobham would commit to “protecting existing and creating new UK manufacturing and engineering jobs”, and keep a UK headquarters.