Investment trust dividends drop for first time in a decade

Equity investment trust dividends fall 3 per cent on last year

Further declines could lie ahead, but overall the sector has proved resilient

Investment trusts have broadly been praised for the resilience of their dividends amid the pandemic but the sector is finally feeling the effect of earlier cuts. Dividends from UK-listed equity trusts fell in the first half of 2021, the first such decline since the second half of 2010.

Link Group’s latest report on trusts, which are funds structured as public companies, noted that payouts for the first six months of 2021 amounted to £892m, some £29m or 3.1 per cent lower than in the first half of 2020. Further declines are expected: Link forecasts that full year equity investment trust dividends for 2021 will fall by 3.2 per cent to £1.79bn.