How will the booming jobs markets hit gig economy giants?

As the developed world gets back to its feet and competition for workers heats up, major gig economy companies are still grappling with profitability even as consumers have come to rely on some of their services like never before. The added pressure from higher wages could throw another spanner in plans from Uber (US:UBER), Lyft (US:LYFT), Deliveroo (ROO) and others to make it into the black on a regular basis.

Recent interim results across the industry have already shown pay going up through bonuses. Uber embarked on a “super-aggressive” campaign to bring back drivers with inducements, while Lyft plans to maintain “elevated levels of new driver sign-up bonuses”.

Uber’s struggle to get drivers back showed in its half-yesar numbers. Its ‘take rate’, essentially the cut from each journey, plunged a massive 7.10 percentage points to 18.7 per cent because of “elevated investments in reviving driver availability”. This has since been wound back, but drivers reportedly don’t want to lose the extra cash.