Enjoy the difference

The difference is in the degree to which private equity funds are loaded up with fire power. From that, two questions arise – will that compromise their judgement; and if so, will it puncture their investment returns? As if to further demonstrate the readiness of that fire power and how it might benefit investors, just as this magazine was publishing last week’s cover feature about the way private equity sizes up a company, one such fund lighted upon a holding in the Bearbull Income Fund, thus providing a generous little pay-day.

The company in question is European spirits distributor Stock Spirits (STCK), whose directors recommend shareholders accept a 377p a share bid, which values their company at £767m. At a 41 per cent premium to the closing share price the day before, ordinarily this offer would be plenty.