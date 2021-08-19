Gloom and boom

If the pandemic is responsible for sparking a whole new way of thinking about work among employees, challenging the notion of when, where and how work is performed, it seems it is also encouraging companies to re-evaluate their own futures, and in the process giving the stock market its own recruitment headache. Beleaguered cinema chain Cineworld has had a dreadful lockdown experience, part of which has been spent looking enviously at the fortunes of its US peer AMC, and has now decided to try its luck with a dual listing as Arthur Sants reports.

Investors will still be able to trade BHP shares and receive dividend payments. But BHP’s accompanying change of direction will mean a very different looking miner (see Alex Hamer on 'BHP says hooroo to FTSE 100') and its exit from the index now that it will no longer have a primary London listing will mean a very different looking FTSE 100. For all the angst over the past few years about London’s heavy exposure to out-of-favour sectors such as mining, rebalancing the index through the removal of a globally significant player and rock-solid constituent was never envisaged as a solution, and it certainly won’t help a UK market rerating – the “loss” of BHP may in fact encourage investors to continue giving London a wide berth.