Investment platforms can learn from Open Banking

This is the last major piece of functionality to be delivered under the Open Banking remedy, which was established in 2016 following a report by the CMA which found that older, larger banks didn’t have to compete hard enough to gain customers’ business, while newer banks found it difficult to access the market and grow.

Without going into the technicalities, this ruling lays down the plumbing to allow automatic transfers. It is currently applied to sweeping – moving money into higher earning interest accounts at the end of the day – and Gulamhuseinwala says it will be the basis for smarter finance. It also gives customers instant access to higher earning interest accounts.