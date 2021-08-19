More oil please, says the US

Just a few days later, his boss asked for something different, pushing the oil cartel Opec to turn on the taps. “President Biden has made clear that he wants Americans to have access to affordable and reliable energy, including at the pump,” said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The IPCC will release its solutions report in March next year, where it will suggest ways governments can act. It is unlikely Sullivan’s statement will fit with the report’s recommendations. Plenty of others have already come out with ideas. Follow This founder Mark van Baal, whose organisation was one of the driving forces behind the climate action in this past AGM season, said big oil producers “must cut their emissions immediately and drastically”.