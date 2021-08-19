Next week's economics: Aug 23 - 27

Next week could bring mixed signals about the strength of the post-pandemic recovery.

The CBI’s manufacturing survey should be strong, showing that output expectations are high, thanks to strong order books. Companies will, however, also report rising cost and price pressures.

On the other hand, though, the CBI might also report that although retail sales are up strongly from their Covid-ravaged level of a year ago they are only around normal for the time of year. This will cast doubt upon whether the savings consumers built up during the pandemic really will fuel a big consumer boom.