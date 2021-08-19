Profit from the UK fintech boom

Late-stage venture in fintech is booming

A handful of investment trusts provide access to the market

UK fintech-focused venture capital investment hit $6.2bn (£4.5bn) in the first half of 2020, according to consultancy KPMG’s latest “pulse of fintech” report. This is a record high, both in terms of the amount raised and the number of deals in the first six months of the year. Data from Dealroom.co shows that UK fintech companies have now raised a total of $15.4bn over the past five years.

Globally, M&A activity in the fintech sector is comparable with the same period last year, while venture activity has boomed with over $52bn worth of deals in the first half. That compares with a total for the year of $44bn in 2020 and $41bn in 2019, according to KPMG.