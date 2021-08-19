The gong sounds for Rank

Hospitality venues hit by slump in in-person gaming

The Gambling Commission takes a hard regulatory line

Of all the sectors most deeply affected by lockdowns and trading disruption, few were hit harder than Rank (RNK) as a business that straddles hospitality, in-person gaming and the basics of social contact. As 79 per cent of the company's revenue is generated by its hospitality venues, both the Mecca bingo halls and the Grosvenor casino businesses – it was no surprise, then, that the company tipped into hefty full-year losses in these results. However, with the removal of capacity restraints, and other social distancing guidelines, Rank has started to trade ahead of its breakeven point of £4.4m per week.