OSB keeps up the growth

A £2.5bn increase in new loan business

Return-on-equity more than doubled to 19 per cent

A much-improved economic outlook laid the foundations for a memorable half for OSB Group (OSB) as the buy-to-let focused lender benefited from a combination of an in-flow of loan impairment reserves, a reduction in costs and a £2.5bn increase in new loan business, to end the half with a net loan book of £20.4bn. Investors were also cheered by the resumption of dividend payments after a pandemic-induced pause.