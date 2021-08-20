The smaller companies funds taking the biggest bets

A fund's level of concentration has a bearing on how risky it is

But concentration does not necessarily make a fund more volatile

If funds are more diversified, characteristics such as investment style and process, sector weightings, and performance record can carry more weight

From Nick Train to the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT) team, some of the UK’s most popular fund managers are well known for running highly concentrated portfolios. Yet not all investors have this luxury: faced with liquidity concerns and greater risks, small-cap equity managers often tend to spread their investments more thinly.

Sometimes this can lead to extremes: as we recently pointed out in the Investors’ Chronicle Ideas section (IC, 20.08.21), Herald Investment Trust (HRI), a global smaller companies trust with an appetite for tech, had more than 350 holdings at the end of June. But this approach doesn't appear to have diminished its returns as the trust has performed well over the past decade.