Shares I love: Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer is taking market share from other food retailers

It is the number one clothing retailer in the UK by market share

Ian Lance, co-manager of funds including Temple Bar Investment Trust (TMPL), argues that the market is undervaluing retailer Marks and Spencer (MKS).

“If you have made it to the first line of this article, congratulations on having a contrarian streak. Because after many years of disappointment most other investors have written Marks and Spencer off. But we think that this is a mistake and that they haven’t noticed the enormous changes that have taken place at the company.