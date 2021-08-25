Grafton earnings to stall in 2022, say analysts

First-half figures well up on 2019 equivalents

Post-period trading growth has slowed

Insofar as year-on-year comparisons mean anything right now, investors in Grafton (GFTU) can be pleased with their company’s first-half results. Excluding gains on property sales, operating profits hit £142m, up threefold on 2020 and ahead of analyst predictions of £124m.

Sensibly, the building materials supplier uses 2019 as its internal yardstick. Though trading growth was steadier in the Netherlands, booming DIY and construction activity in the core UK market pushed up sales by 16.7 per cent on a two-year view.