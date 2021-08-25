Russia's Polyus stays golden

London's biggest gold miner announces 361¢ half-year payout

Gold has lost its lustre recently, compared with 2020’s highs, but no one told Polyus (PLZL), London’s largest miner of the metal by volume. The Russian company has consistently had a high-debt, high-dividend strategy, and while gold climbed above $2,000 (£1,458.27) an ounce (oz) last year, to only fall back to $1,800/oz this year, nothing much has changed as far as its approach is concerned.

The board has announced a 361¢ half-year pay-out, up almost 30 per cent on last year. Major shareholder Said Kerimov, who has a 76 per cent stake, will be the major beneficiary of this.