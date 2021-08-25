The metaverse is the future for consumer businesses

Time spent gaming during the year from June 2020 jumped 39 per cent, according to data from Statista

Interest and investment in virtual and augmented reality technology have soared this year

Microsoft (US:MSFT) sent its MS-DOS operating system out into the world in 1981 and the World Wide Web was invented by Tim Berners-Lee in 1989. The combination of these two inventions, alongside the huge drop in the cost of computers, contributed to shifting the working world online in the 1990s and led to Mark Zuckerberg digitising people’s social life with the creation of Facebook (US:FB) in 2004. In 2007, Apple (US:APPL) put all of this in our pockets with the invention of the iPhone and now it is more common for someone to engage with their smartphone first thing in the morning than their spouse.

Today, these three companies are among the top six most valuable in the world. However, Facebook realises that to maintain this valuation it must continue to innovate, which is why Zuckerberg told his Facebook employees at the beginning of June that he wanted to evolve the business into a metaverse company. He has since previewed his social reality networking app, Horizon, which showed people’s avatars working and playing together in a simplistic virtual environment.