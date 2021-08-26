Boards and bids - why company directors are being ignored as never before

Here’s the sort statement a company will never make in response to a takeover bid: “The directors of Pile ’Em Hi Groceries, despite having been advised by Goldberg Sucks & Co, neither have the ability nor the confidence to assess the offer for the company by the Leverage Corporation of Delaware LLC. Accordingly, the directors recommend that the company’s shareholders do what they should anyway, which is to make up their own mind as to the merit of the offer.”

It’s a pity really, because one is fast getting the impression that – more or less – this is the only judgement company boards are competent to make when bids comes along, as they are with almost monotonous regularity nowadays.

Perhaps it was ever thus. A company’s directors are charged with the task of being the intermediary between those who run a company (the executive board) and those who own it (the shareholders). As such, they carry much responsibility and, implicitly, have a commensurate amount of ability and that extends to being able to make a sound call about the company’s value when push comes to shove, as it does when a bid emerges.