August 26, 2021

Bored of The Balearics? How about outer space?

Faith Glasgow
So it’s perhaps a timely moment for space tourism media coverage to be thrust down our throats like an extremely expensive lateral flow test.

First we had Sir Richard Branson in the Virgin Galactic rocket plane making the first suborbital tourist flight in a one-hour journey to the edge of space. He was followed 11 days later by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in his Blue Origin rocket. Bezos was only up there for just over 10 minutes, but the rocket went higher than Branson’s and crossed the Karman Line – internationally recognised as the boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and outer space.

