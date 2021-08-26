/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Chesnara hampered by foreign exchange translations

The manager of life books has delivered solid returns against a still challenging backdrop
Chesnara hampered by foreign exchange translations
August 26, 2021

 

  • Negative foreign exchange translations
  • Stable new business volumes

Chesnara (CSN) had its issues with cash generation at the 2020 year-end, and they have persisted over the first half of 2021, albeit due to the vagaries of equity investment growth and foreign exchange translations, with the former subject to Solvency II capital requirements. Shareholders won’t be overly concerned given a 3 per cent increase in the interim dividend, forming part of “the 17th consecutive annual dividend increase”.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data