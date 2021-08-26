Income Majors 2021

The dividends are coming home. Last year was tough for the UK’s legion of income investors after Covid-19 prompted many of the country’s most reliable dividend payers to slash shareholder payouts.

But now the dividend giants are loosening their purse strings once again. From Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) to Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY), businesses across a number of hard-hit sectors are gathering their spare change and starting to return more of it to shareholders.

According to data provider Link, the reopening of the economy in the second quarter has come alongside a huge rebound in dividends, with the total paid by UK companies jumping 51 per cent year on year to £25.7bn. AJ Bell is now forecasting that the collective payout by FTSE 100 businesses this year will exceed the total in 2019 as blue-chips unleash the cash they saved by cancelling dividends in 2020.