Half-year dividend of 45¢ announced

Strong gold and silver prices maintain profit level

Russian precious metal giant Polymetal (POLY) has signalled a tougher road ahead thanks to rising costs, which could blunt the impact of high gold and silver prices. The miner will still hand shareholders its usual hefty dividend (45¢ for the first half), but given its policy is based on underlying net income, this could also be hit by the higher input costs.