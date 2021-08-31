/
CentralNic offers growth and cash generation

Both its domain names and online marketing business have grown in the first half of the year.
August 31, 2021
  • Net debt down slightly despite two acquisitions
  • Recurring revenue makes up 99 per cent of its business

CentralNic (CNIC) sells, registers and trades internet domain names. It added an online marketing segment to the business with the acquisition of Team Internet at the end of 2019, before adding Codewise in November 2020. Based on its half year results, this strategy is delivering. Its organic revenue growth for the business was 20 per cent and the online marketing segment grew organically by 28 per cent.

