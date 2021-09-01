Clearer skies for Menzies, though uncertainties linger

• Cost-cutting helps the air services company move back into profit

• Borrowing levels remain elevated

IC TIP: Hold at 327p

A return to the skies for the aviation sector has been slower than expected, but a gradual recovery in ground and fuel services volumes is under way. Unfortunately, the recovery's strength and duration are still wholly uncertain. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) recently revealed that global cargo demand increased by 8.6 per cent in July, compared with the same month in 2019. That's good news for John Menzies (MNZS), the Edinburgh-based air services business, though prospects are far from certain. The company reported “record high yields” in its air cargo and cargo forwarding service lines for the first six months of the year, with volumes just 1 per cent below 2019 levels. This offset the still-sluggish performance of other business lines, which continued to be affected by restrictions on air passenger travel. Before the pandemic, ground handling made up 70 per cent of Menzies’ sales, with the remaining 30 per cent split between cargo and refuelling, group company secretary John Geddes said. So far this year, cargo has been the biggest contributor. Overall, Menzies secured 105 new contracts, or 83 on a net basis.