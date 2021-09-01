Deere & Co: modestly rated at the vanguard of digital agriculture

Some of us have a somewhat idealised view of farming. Hay wains, Clydesdales and milkmaids characterise the popular imagination, but the reality is that gene sequencing, advanced hydrology and global positioning systems are more in keeping with modern agricultural practice.

That’s to say nothing of the link between farming and the oil & gas industry. Food supply in industrialised countries still relies heavily on fossil fuels, both in terms of the use of hydrocarbons as a key feedstock in the manufacture of fertilisers and pesticides, but also as a cheap energy source at all stages of food production.

Farming remains one of the biggest consumers of fossil fuels, but as concerns over soil degradation, water shortages and climate change increasingly inform rural policymaking, the switch to tech-driven solutions is gathering momentum, an ideal scenario for the likes of Deere & Co (NYSE: DE), perhaps the world’s best-known manufacturer of advanced agricultural equipment.