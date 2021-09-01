What does the lorry driver shortage mean for supermarket earnings?

Brexit and the 'pingdemic' have created a labour shortage in the UK’s food supply chain

Restaurants and supermarkets are already suffering due to a fall in deliveries, which could extend into the busy Christmas period

Less than two years after being struck by the Covid-19 pandemic, some Brits may be starting to think another apocalyptic event is afoot.

Across the country, pictures are being shared online of desolate shelves at the UK’s biggest supermarkets. McDonald’s (US:MCD) has scratched milkshakes off its British menus, while a shortage of chicken has forced Nando’s to close dozens of restaurants. Items have also been off the menu at KFC, while national pastry stalwart Greggs (GRG) has warned that its bakeries are less well-stocked than usual.