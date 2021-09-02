Booming alternatives

Investors can now trade shares in sneakers, music royalties and other unique assets through apps that mimic the real stock market

These platforms are drawing thousands of young customers seeking investments that offer greater returns and social value than conventional stocks and bonds

Brandon Taylor, 27, and Becky Oxtoby, 23, are new to investing. But they do not spend most of their time trading stocks, bonds or funds. Instead, they buy and sell sneakers.

The Southampton-based couple are two of the rapidly growing number of young customers on StockX, a website where people exchange rare footwear, watches and other fashion collectibles. In under two years, they say they have completed almost 10,000 sales, although they “have no idea” exactly how much profit they have made.