/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
other assets

Booming alternatives

New trading platforms are widening access to unconventional assets. But what are the opportunities and risks from the rise of the ‘everything’ stock market?
Booming alternatives
September 2, 2021
  • Investors can now trade shares in sneakers, music royalties and other unique assets through apps that mimic the real stock market
  • These platforms are drawing thousands of young customers seeking investments that offer greater returns and social value than conventional stocks and bonds

Brandon Taylor, 27, and Becky Oxtoby, 23, are new to investing. But they do not spend most of their time trading stocks, bonds or funds. Instead, they buy and sell sneakers.

The Southampton-based couple are two of the rapidly growing number of young customers on StockX, a website where people exchange rare footwear, watches and other fashion collectibles. In under two years, they say they have completed almost 10,000 sales, although they “have no idea” exactly how much profit they have made. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data