/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
other assets

Building on the fairway

What golf courses have to do with the housing crisis
Building on the fairway
September 2, 2021

It’s a wonder how any land gets earmarked for a pursuit as unnecessarily expansive as golf. In a city as cramped as London, it’s hard to imagine a less utilitarian use of space than a fairway.

Yet while the capital occupies 0.65 per cent of the UK’s total landmass, it is home to more than 1 in 20 of the country’s golf courses. Sandwich together London’s 94 active courses, 43 of which are in public hands, and you get an area larger than the borough of Brent. This all-golf district wouldn’t be very busy, mind: even at maximum capacity, there would be room for just 2,729 players at a time.

These are some of the findings in The Golf Belt, a recent study of London’s land use by architect (and non-golfer) Russell Curtis. He argues that many London courses’ claims to Metropolitan Open Land status – and protection from development – are erroneous and that councils should consider alternative uses, starting with housing.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data