/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

EnQuest marked down on production decline

The North Sea driller has seen production tail off in the first half
EnQuest marked down on production decline
September 2, 2021
  • Production outages and power problems
  • Debt levels a cause for concern

Try as it might, EnQuest (ENQ) failed to gloss over an uninspiring update at the half-year mark. The share price pulled back sharply on results day after the North Sea driller revealed that daily net production had fallen by 30 per cent to 46,187 barrels of oil equivalent (boe). Interim production was held in check by “unplanned third-party outage” at the northerly Magnus field, although you could argue that the term 'unplanned' is synonymous with oil and gas production anyway.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data