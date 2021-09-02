EnQuest marked down on production decline

Production outages and power problems

Debt levels a cause for concern

Try as it might, EnQuest (ENQ) failed to gloss over an uninspiring update at the half-year mark. The share price pulled back sharply on results day after the North Sea driller revealed that daily net production had fallen by 30 per cent to 46,187 barrels of oil equivalent (boe). Interim production was held in check by “unplanned third-party outage” at the northerly Magnus field, although you could argue that the term 'unplanned' is synonymous with oil and gas production anyway.