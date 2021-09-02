Headlam looks to pent-up commercial demand

- Switched from a net debt to net cash position
- Looking to increase operating margin to 7.5 per cent by 2023 (from 5.3 per cent)
Floorcovering distributor Headlam Group (HEAD) is back to where it was in 2019, albeit with a slightly different revenue mix. Total revenue for the half-year was flat compared with 2019 but this is a consequence of an increase in demand from the residential market, which makes up 68 per cent of the business, and a decrease in demand from commercial, which makes up the remainder.