Headlam looks to pent-up commercial demand

Revenue is back to 2019 levels and the company is looking for future operational improvements
September 2, 2021
  • Switched from a net debt to net cash position
  • Looking to increase operating margin to 7.5 per cent by 2023 (from 5.3 per cent)

Floorcovering distributor Headlam Group (HEAD) is back to where it was in 2019, albeit with a slightly different revenue mix. Total revenue for the half-year was flat compared with 2019 but this is a consequence of an increase in demand from the residential market, which makes up 68 per cent of the business, and a decrease in demand from commercial, which makes up the remainder.

