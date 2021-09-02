Headlam looks to pent-up commercial demand

Switched from a net debt to net cash position

Looking to increase operating margin to 7.5 per cent by 2023 (from 5.3 per cent)

Floorcovering distributor Headlam Group (HEAD) is back to where it was in 2019, albeit with a slightly different revenue mix. Total revenue for the half-year was flat compared with 2019 but this is a consequence of an increase in demand from the residential market, which makes up 68 per cent of the business, and a decrease in demand from commercial, which makes up the remainder.