Index intrigue: FTSE inclusion can still be a guessing game

FTSE Russell's index rules came under scrutiny when the biggest constituent, BHP, said it would likely exit the FTSE 100
September 2, 2021

Index entry can be a golden ticket as ETFs and funds dive into a new entrant’s shares automatically. 

But the opaque nature of this process was shown in the uncertainty around BHP’s (BHP) announcement that it would go from a premium to standard listing as a result of its decision to get rid of its dual-listing structure. BHP said last month it ‘understands’ it would not be eligible under current rules for a premium listing. This means London will lose the largest member of the FTSE 100 from the index. 

The latest inclusions and exclusions also have market observers asking questions, given the subjective nature of the decisions. 

