‘Like the Titanic’: Enron 20 years on

The Enron scandal was the emblematic corporate scandal of early 21st century American capitalism. Wall Street and retail investors fell in love with what had been a small Houston-based pipeline and utility company – one that had grown its sales from $10bn to the totemic $100bn mark within just a few years through the simple trading of energy options and futures. The only problem was that the company’s huge revenues and profits existed mainly on paper and then only, as subsequently became clear, because its executives were cooking the books. A book, a film and a stage play later, and Enron remains firmly tied in the public imagination with everything that went wrong with the 1990s stock market boom.

The consequences of Enron’s collapse into scandal were immediate and long-lasting. Many investors lost fortunes, thousands of former employees their pensions and life savings, venerable accountancy firm Arthur Anderson, which audited Enron’s books, imploded in disgrace, while several people spent long terms in prison – former chief executive Jeffrey Skilling was only released on parole in 2019. Former chairman Ken Lay died before seeing the inside of a prison cell, while former chief financial officer Andrew Fastow, who used illegal means to hide Enron’s losses, served time but now works as a motivational speaker.

However, there were people who went against received Wall Street opinion and correctly diagnosed a problem with Enron’s accounts and either shorted the shares or bravely blew the whistle at great personal cost.