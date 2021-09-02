Shares I love: Scatec

Scatec is taking advantage of the rapid development of new markets for renewable energy

It plans to invest over £8bn to help meet demand for solar, hydro and wind energy

Francesco Conte, co-manager of JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (JEDT), explains why he continues to be optimistic about Norwegian renewable energy company Scatec (Nor:SCATC).

“One of the great attractions of European smaller companies is that the asset class includes many innovative and dynamic companies that are often leaders in their market niches and/or have high growth prospects that may be underappreciated by the market. One such sector is renewable energy, which presents an attractive investment opportunity due to the increasing demand for clean energy and rapidly falling generation costs.