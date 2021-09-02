/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
funds & inv trusts

Shares I love: Scatec

Scatec is tapping into growing demand for renewable energy
Shares I love: Scatec
September 2, 2021
  • Scatec is taking advantage of the rapid development of new markets for renewable energy
  • It plans to invest over £8bn to help meet demand for solar, hydro and wind energy

Francesco Conte, co-manager of JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (JEDT), explains why he continues to be optimistic about Norwegian renewable energy company Scatec (Nor:SCATC).

“One of the great attractions of European smaller companies is that the asset class includes many innovative and dynamic companies that are often leaders in their market niches and/or have high growth prospects that may be underappreciated by the market. One such sector is renewable energy, which presents an attractive investment opportunity due to the increasing demand for clean energy and rapidly falling generation costs.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data