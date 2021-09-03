Ashmore sets sights on retail investors

If you’re involved in a pooled investment scheme – and that’s most of us – there is a good chance that you will be exposed to emerging market performance to some extent. And that’s probably a good thing. The MSCI Emerging Markets index delivered an average return of 10.9 per cent per annum from December 1987 through to July 2021. So, £1,000 invested in a tracker fund at the start of that period would now be worth around £37,400 (assuming they existed at the time and less fees, of course).

By now, we’re all probably aware of the demographics driving that growth. With three-quarters of the world’s land mass and four-fifths of the global population, it is not difficult to appreciate why emerging markets have outpaced mature industrial economies since the start of the millennium. Put simply, there is still a lot of headroom. And though it may seem counter-intuitive, volatility within emerging markets has been trending lower for some time.

Events over the past 15-months have tested received wisdom, but we shouldn’t be too surprised that Ashmore Group (ASHM), the specialist emerging markets asset manager, has registered a 13 per cent increase in assets under management (AuM) in the year to the end of June.