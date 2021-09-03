Eurocell boosts receivable rates

Board raises full-year expectations on strengthening market

Selling prices increase to accommodate higher raw material costs

The home improvement boom that began during last year’s lockdowns shows no sign of slowing, with window maker Eurocell (ECEL) reporting strong first-half results. The Derbyshire-based manufacturer, distributor and recycler of PVC windows and conservatories saw first-half sales rise 80 per cent on last year, but they were also up 23 per cent on 2019. Increased production rates helped it to recover more costs, with the gross margin rising to 50.2 per cent, up from 46.8 per cent at the 2020 half-year.