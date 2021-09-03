/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Eurocell boosts receivable rates

Dividend reinstated on improved growth prospects
Eurocell boosts receivable rates
September 3, 2021
  • Board raises full-year expectations on strengthening market
  • Selling prices increase to accommodate higher raw material costs

The home improvement boom that began during last year’s lockdowns shows no sign of slowing, with window maker Eurocell (ECEL) reporting strong first-half results. The Derbyshire-based manufacturer, distributor and recycler of PVC windows and conservatories saw first-half sales rise 80 per cent on last year, but they were also up 23 per cent on 2019. Increased production rates helped it to recover more costs, with the gross margin rising to 50.2 per cent, up from 46.8 per cent at the 2020 half-year.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data