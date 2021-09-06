Dechra – animal welfare boosts shareholder returns

The lockdowns could have indirectly improved pet care

Geographical footprint "expanded and deepened" through FY2021

Bosses at Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DPH) admit that they’re not fully sure why trading volumes in its key Companion Animal Products (CAP) segment have strengthened since the start of the pandemic. Anecdotal evidence suggests that more people have been buying pets to alleviate the sense of isolation brought about by the lockdowns, though that stands in contrast to a recent report revealing that visits to the vet by pet owners in the US have declined marginally.