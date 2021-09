Revenues rose 23 per cent, buoyed by organic and inorganic growth

House broker suggests group could fare better than rivals amid global chip shortage

Gamma Communications (GAMA) benefited in the first half from organic sales growth in its largest UK market, up 9 per cent to £182m. But its European end-markets also enjoyed a strong start to the year, with revenues more than tripling to £35.4m on the back of two acquisitions.