Petershill Partners targets $750m fundraise

Listing plans come amid fevered appetite for PE

Evidently, the success of Bridgepoint Group’s (BPT) initial public offering didn’t pass unnoticed in the world of private equity.

Shares in the UK-based firm have risen more than 40 per cent above a July listing price, amid a flurry of PE-led takeover approaches for public companies and breathless commentary on the near-term outlook for private sponsor work.