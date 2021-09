UK Stewardship Code launched, with 125 signatories

54 applicants failed to make the cut

Several major asset managers have failed to qualify for a closely watched industry standard that monitors how investors hold companies to account.

This week, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) published its list of successful applicants to the UK Stewardship Code, which it described as a kitemark for “high standards of stewardship for those investing money on behalf of UK savers and pensioners”.