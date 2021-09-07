/
Turning circle widens for James Fisher

New strategy sees company offloading less profitable businesses
September 7, 2021

 

  • Dividend withheld as expectations are reined in
  • Focus narrowed to more profitable business areas

Like the tanker ships that made the company’s name, a turnaround of marine services business James Fisher (FSJ) could take some time.

After years of steady sales growth but declining returns, the company endured a tough 2020 as Covid-19 and a sharp drop in oil prices caused customers to defer or cancel projects. It was also hit with a ransomware attack, had an acquisition in Saudi Arabia fall apart and wrote down the value of two dive support vessels it had bought just a year earlier.

