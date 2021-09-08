Former Savannah Energy CFO claims discrimination, unfair dismissal

The recently departed finance chief of Aim-listed oil and gas company Savannah Energy (SAVE) has filed an Employment Tribunal claim against the company and its chief executive for “unfair dismissal, race and sex discrimination, harassment and victimisation”.

Isatou Semega-Janneh served as CFO until last month, when the Nigeria-focused company announced she would be leaving because of a restructure. Savannah’s shares have been suspended since June as it looks to acquire ExxonMobil’s (US:XOM) Chad and Cameroon assets.

Ms Semega-Janneh did not outline her exact claims of discrimination and harassment, but a spokesperson said they did not just relate to the circumstances in which she left the company. A spokesperson for Savannah said the claims were “unfounded” and it would “vigorously” defend them.